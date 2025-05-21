Death toll rises to three due to suffocation while cleaning septic tank in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Death toll rose to three in the incident where daily wage labourers suffocated to death while cleaning the septic tank at the workers quarters in a dyeing factory here on Tuesday. The police registered a case against four people, including the plant owner.

Daily wagers Saravanan (30) and R Venugopal (31) died on Monday and A Harikrishnan (26) of Sundamedu near Iduvai died on Tuesday.

Police said, “Alaya dyeing mill in Karaipudur has about 30 workers staying living in the quarters within the plant premises. Chinnasamy (36) of Sundamedu, who owns a septic tank cleaning vehicle, received a call on Monday to clean the tank.”

“Chinnasamy went there with the three workers. However, the four suffocated as they did not use safety equipment. Subsequently, worker Muthukumar (30), and a few others rescued and admitted them to a private hospital. However, Saravanan and Venugopal died on Monday,” police added.

Muthukumar, who was involved in the rescue task, was also admitted to the hospital as a precaution. Chinnasamy and Muthukumar are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Palladam police registered a case against plant owner Naveen, Manager Dhanabal, Supervisor Balasubramaniam and vehicle owner Chinnasamy under sections 125 (a), 106 (1) of BNS and Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act 2013, 3 (i) (j) 3 (2) (va) of SC/ST Act 2015. Further investigation is on.

Various outfits and trade unions staged protests in Tiruppur on Tuesday, demanding compensation for the families of the deceased. The district administration took steps to provide an initial compensation of Rs 30 lakh each to the families.

Speaking to TNIE, K Karthikeyan DRO of Tiruppur said, “Following government norms, we have taken steps to provide compensation from the concerned company to the affected families. After this, the police will continue to investigate the case.” The CPIM also urged appropriate action to be taken against officials related to this matter.