District administration alerts villagers as water level of Sathanur Dam rises in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Following heavy rain in parts of the district, the water level at Sathanur Dam continued to rise steadily on Tuesday, prompting the district administration to alert villages along the dam’s waterbed.

According to official sources, the dam’s 24-hour average water level stood at 87.10 feet, with an inflow of 1,666 cusecs and no outflow recorded on Tuesday morning. By noon, the level rose to 88.30 feet, with inflow increasing sharply to 5,600 cusecs. As of 4.00 pm, the water level surged to 89.00 feet, with a storage of 2,342 million cubic feet (mcft), representing 31.99% of the dam’s full capacity of 7,321 mcft. Throughout the day, no outflow was recorded, either from the river or canals.

Rainfall was recorded at the dam site and pickup point, while Vanapuram received 15 mm.

In Krishnagiri, the dam recorded a water level of 51.00 feet against a full capacity of 52.00 feet, with a storage of 1,551.76 mcft. Both the inflow and outflow were measured at 4,208 cusecs, and no rainfall was reported in the area.