DMK gears up for 2026; appoints eight regional in-charges for poll work

CHENNAI: Though not officially announced yet, the DMK leadership has so far appointed eight regional in-charges to oversee election-related activities across designated districts. Their responsibilities include coordinating election preparatory works, addressing internal disputes, and assessing local ground realities.

The party’s district units have been grouped into eight regions, each entrusted to senior leaders with significant influence.

Former Union minister and the party’s deputy general secretary, A Raja, has been assigned to oversee the Chennai region. The deep southern districts have been split into two separate regions, with deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi and Minister Thangam Thennarasu appointed as in-charge for each.

Minister R Sakkarapani is handling a region that includes Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, while former minister V Senthil Balaji is in-charge of the Coimbatore region. The entire delta and central districts have been placed under the charge of the party’s principal secretary and Minister K N Nehru.

Likewise, senior ministers E V Velu and M R K Panneerselvam have been appointed as in-charge of regions comprising the northern districts.

However, sources indicate that the exact composition of each region and its respective districts will remain uncertain until the final announcement, which is expected on or before the party’s general council meeting in Madurai on June 1.