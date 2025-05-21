Domestic users won’t have to pay higher power tariff: Tamil Nadu minister SS Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar on Tuesday said Chief Minister MK Stalin has advised that the power tariff of household consumers is to be maintained at the current rate when TNERC issues an order revising the tariff.

He further added the CM has asked for the continuation of all free and subsidy schemes that are in place at the moment. This would mean that the state government would absorb the tariff hike for household consumers, which is likely to increase the tariff subsidy provided by the state government to the financially ailing Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL). The tariff subsidy provided in 2024-25 to TNPDCL was Rs 15,772.21 crore.

In 2023, the state government fully absorbed the tariff increase of 2.18%. This led to the tariff subsidy going up by nearly 25% from Rs 12,069.97 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 14,976.42 crore in 2023-24. In 2024, the government partially absorbed the increase of 4.83%, resulting in a marginal increase in tariff subsidy of around 5%.

Sivasankar’s statement came in the backdrop of the anticipated annual automatic tariff revision that will come into force from July 1 every year until 2026-27, once TNERC issues orders. The revision is linked to the Consumer Price Index based retail inflation for the country for April month of respective year with a cap of 6%.