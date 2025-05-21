Kin of pregnant woman allege medical negligence caused death of fetus in Tamil Nadu

KANNIYAKUMARI: The relatives of a pregnant woman from Vadakku Tamaraikulam on Monday alleged that the medical negligence of a doctor at the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College and Hospital had resulted in the death of the fetus. Based on their complaint, the dean of the hospital has given assurance to conduct a departmental inquiry against the doctor.

According to sources, the woman -- Radhika, wife of Suresh -- had been receiving treatment from the government hospital in Asaripallam in Nagercoil. Suresh alleged that when Radhika visited the hospital a few days ago, the doctor did not advise her to get admitted for delivery. He alleged that the doctor's negligent medical treatment resulted in the death of the fetus on Monday.

Contrarily, Dean V Ramalakshmi told TNIE that when the woman visited the hospital on May 15, the doctor, observing it as a high-risk case, advised her to get admitted. The woman's relatives refused to get her admitted, the dean added.

According to sources, the woman was admitted to the hospital on Monday, and during a scan, the fetus was discovered dead. After obtaining the woman's consent, the doctors performed a C-section and removed the fetus.

Later, the relatives, supported by the functionaries of BJP and TVK, held talks with the dean and submitted with her a petition alleging medical negligence. Following the talks, the relatives received the fetus, said police sources. The dean has assured to take departmental inquiry against the doctor based on the husband's complaint, said BJP Kanniyakumari east district president K Gopakumar.