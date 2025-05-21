Nearly all of Tamil Nadu facing high or very high heat risk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of India’s most heat-vulnerable states, with nearly 90% of its districts falling under high or very high risk categories, according to a new report released by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) on Tuesday. With 46% of its districts in the very high-risk category and another 43% classified as high risk, TN faces a multifaceted challenge.

The state ranks fifth nationally on the Composite Heat Risk Index (HRI), a data-driven assessment that integrates climatic, demographic, socioeconomic, and land-use factors to evaluate district-level heat vulnerability. The HRI is based on the IPCC’s AR5 risk framework, which combines three core components: hazard, exposure and vulnerability.

In TN’s case, the hazard component has intensified significantly over the last decade. Districts like Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram have seen a sharp increase of nine to 10 very hot days per summer (defined as days exceeding the 95th percentile of historical maximum temperatures), and an additional seven to nine very warm nights. Such nocturnal heat events reduce the human body’s ability to recover from daytime heat, increasing risks of cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses.