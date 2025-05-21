No need to panic on Covid resurgence, says Director of Public Health

CHENNAI: After media reports on alleged resurgence of Covid-19 cases, Director of Public Health and Preventive Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam released a video message appealing public not to panic about Covid resurgence as it is not a public concern as of now on Tuesday.

In his video message, Selvavinayagam said, the health department is monitoring all ILI and SARI cases in around 4,000 institutions on a daily basis. There is a strict surveillance mechanism in place in the state.

In a population of around 7.8 crore in the state, around 10 cases will not be a cause of concern, he said.

“Like any other innumerable virus and bacteria, Covid virus also will be around. It is not a cause of concern unless it is virulent, large people are affected, deaths are reported or in-patients count is increasing. This is not the case now. Neither WHO nor the Union Health Ministry didn’t release any advisory on Covid-19,” Selvavinayagam said.

The health department is closely monitoring all viruses including Corona through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal. The state has adequate infrastructure in hospitals and the health system is always ready to tackle any resurgence. So, there is no need to panic, he said.

According to the weekly communicable disease report published on May 4 by the WHO, South Asian countries like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Thailand have reported very low numbers of community transmission of Covid-19. Also, lineages of virion-deficient Omicron-type coronaviruses such as JN.1. It is reported that no newly mutated coronaviruses are circulating, the health department said in a press release.

Also, the World Health Organization reports that the rate of Covid-19 infection has decreased in countries like Singapore, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The incidence and mortality rate of this disease is very low worldwide, the release added.