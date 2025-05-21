Periyar varsity's former V-C hands over charge, sparks new row

COIMBATORE: Controversy erupted at the Periyar University in Salem after outgoing Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan handed over charge to Dr T Periasamy, head of the Tamil department, without consulting the university’s syndicate committee.

Jagannathan, whose term ended on Monday, is facing multiple allegations and ongoing investigations. In light of this, his decision to appoint Dr Periasamy as interim V-C, flouting protocol, has drawn sharp criticism from the academic community.

“A retiring V-C is expected to convene a syndicate meeting and form a panel to shortlist candidates for the position. But Jagannathan did not consult anyone,” said a senior professor from the university, on the condition of anonymity.

Dr T Periasamy’s appointment has raised eyebrows also due to the controversies surrounding him. Periasamy is reportedly associated with RSS groups, and is currently under investigation by the DVAC. A case against him is also pending in the Madras High Court.

“This is a clear violation of university norms and democratic processes. Appointing someone who is under a cloud undermines the credibility of the institution,” said another professor.