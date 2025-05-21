Relentless showers continue in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, flood alert issued 

KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI: Owing to the heavy showers over the past few days, the Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri district administration issued flood alert, and urged people living in Thenpennai basin to exercise caution and refrain from approaching the riverbanks.

Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri district have received summer showers over the past few days, and the water catchment areas of Thenpennai have seen a surge in inflows. On Monday morning, KRP Dam in Krishnagiri also reached its maximum capacity, warranting release of water to conserve the dam’s structural integrity.

Due to the abrupt release of water, flood alert was issued in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Thiruvannamalai districts.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar, who inspected the KRP Dam said, "On Tuesday, KRP Dam received a total inflow of 3,208 cusecs and by noon, the inflow increased to 4,208 cusecs. Three shutters of the KRP dam have been opened and sand bags have been piled near three other shutters to divert the water. Tourist entry has been banned at the dam due to flooding in KRP park and the ground-level bridge.”