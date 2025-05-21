SHRC awards Rs 5 lakh to custodial torture victims; Tamil Nadu govt to pay

DINDIGUL: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday directed the state government to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to a couple who faced custodial torture in Dindigul police station 17 years ago. Six police personnel have been found guilty and four have been acquitted.

Since the guilty have retired from service, the commission said the government was liable for the actions of its employees and directed it to pay the compensation.

According to sources, in 2008, ten police personnel10 police personnel including DSP (Dindigul) - Maheshwaran, Police Inspector of Eriyodu Station - Mohan, along with other Police personnel - Lakshmi Prabha (SI), Balasubramanian (SI), Annakili (Inspector - Vadamadurai), Marudhavalli (SI - Vadamadurai) detained Panju alias Panchavaranam and her husband Pandi, who was also a policeman, in connection with a gold chain theft case.

The couple was detained from October 26 to October 30 in illegal custody at Eriyodu Police Station and AWPS, Vadamadurai. There, they were made to kneel down, and filthy language was used against them. Later, they were set free.

On 28 October 2008, the couple's daughter registered a complaint with SHRC. During the final hearing on Tuesday, SHRC member V Kannadasan acquitted four police personnel from the case stating their involvement had not been proved and pronounced six police personnel guilty of the charge. Further, he stated that since these personnel have retired from service, the state government shall pay compensation to the complainant on vicarious liability for the human rights violated by its employees.