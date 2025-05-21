Tamil Nadu government prohibits caste-based discrimination in prisons

CHENNAI: The state government has prohibited caste-based discrimination in prisons and correctional institutions. To ensure this, the government has notified the amendment to the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, 2024, introducing a sub-rule to Rule No.219.

The notification dated April 23 said at the time of admission of a new prisoner, the prison authorities should not enquire about or obtain and record any details pertaining to the caste of the prisoner. No provision/ column pertaining to the caste of the prisoner should be maintained in any register or record.

The sub-rule said it should be strictly ensured that there is no discrimination on the basis of their caste. Also, there should be no discrimination of prisoners in the allotment of any duty/work in prisons on the basis of their caste.

The sub-rule also said manual scavenging or hazardous cleaning of a sewer or a septic tank inside a prison should not be undertaken.