Tamil Nadu: With bus terminus coming up, call to relocate Srirangam GH grows louder

TIRUCHY: Amid worsening congestion and long-standing infrastructure issues, the establishment of a new satellite bus terminus opposite the Srirangam Government Hospital on Gandhi Road, which is scheduled for completion later this year, has raised concerns over the healthcare institution’s ability to continue functioning out of its current location.

The government hospital, which caters to thousands of patients each month, operates out of buildings that are anywhere between 50 and 150 years old. The facility stands on land owned by the Srirangam temple, for which the health department pays Rs 75,000 in monthly rent to the HR&CE department.

The hospital is a stone's throw away from the Ranganathaswamy temple's rajagopuram. Hospital staff had apprised Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko of the challenges and several others during his visit on Monday.

"The hospital lies about two feet below road level, causing rainwater to stagnate during monsoon. Drainage issues are chronic; even the collector is aware of this," said Medical Officer S Arulselvan.

Vaiko had assured the hospital staff of working with local officials to address the issues, sources said. Against this backdrop, work is under way on the Rs 11.10-crore satellite bus terminus that is coming up on 1.08 acres of city corporation land opposite to the hospital.