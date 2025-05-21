Temporary Anti-Poaching watchers not paid salaries for a month in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Forest staff including Anti-Poaching watchers (APWs) working on a temporary basis, under Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in the Tiruppur division, raised complaints that they have not received their salaries for the last month yet and salaries are being delayed often.

Sources said there are six forest ranges under the Tiruppur forest division, including Tiruppur, Kangeyam, Udumalaipet, Kozhumam, and Amaravathi. Around 150 people, including APWs, Eco Watchers, Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS) staff and sub-staff, are temporarily working in these ranges.

"Delayed disbursement of salaries has made it hard for us to meet our family's needs. We struggle to meet our monthly commitments. If salary is paid as usual in the first week of the month, it would sort our worries" an APW, who did not want to be named, said.

"APWs are engaged in important tasks including patrolling forest areas, preventing poaching and human-animal conflicts, setting up fire-lines, monitoring the movement of outsiders and detecting wildlife casualties. They work as assistants to forest guards and forest watchers, working in anti-poaching camps set up inside forest areas. Most of them are tribals. APWs working on a temporary basis in the forest department are paid a monthly salary of Rs 15,000," said G Joseph, a retired forest officer.

Speaking to TNIE, B Rajesh, DFO of Tiruppur, said, "Due to administrative reasons, there has been a delay in disbursing the current month's salary to temporary APWs. Everyone's salary will be paid within two days."