Three die after sunshade collapses in rain in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A 13-year-old boy was among three people killed after a rain-soaked concrete sunshade collapsed on them, while they were sitting in the thinnai (verandah) of their house on Muthalamman Kovil Street in Valayankulam near Perungudi on Monday night.

According to sources, the sunshade of the house, which is over 40 years old, was delaminated in the persistent rain over the last few days. Around 9 pm on Monday, the slab collapsed on V Ammapillai (75), her grandson A Veeramani (13), and her neighbour V Venkadammal (54).

Though the family members pulled the three out from the debris immediately and rushed them to Valayankulam Primary Health Centre (PHC), Venkadammal was declared dead on arrival.

Later, Veeramani and Ammapillai were shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), however, they both died not responding to treatment between Monday night and Tuesday early morning.

The bodies of the three deceased were kept at the GRH for autopsy. Meanwhile, the family members of the boy raised allegations that no doctor was present at the PHC when they reached the centre for treatment.