Three family members, including toddler, killed in highway crash near Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: Three members of a family, including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, died and one woman sustained serious injuries after their car lost control and crashed into a tamarind tree on the Tiruchy–Chennai National Highway near Perumalpalayam on Wednesday morning.
The deceased have been identified as A. Balaprabhu (28), his daughter Kavika (2.5) from Kanniyakumari, and his father-in-law Kandhasamy (50), a native of Tiruppur district.
The injured, Gauri (27) wife of Balaprabhu and daughter of Kandhasamy is currently undergoing treatment at the Perambalur Government Medical College Hospital.
According to police, the family was travelling from Kanniyakumari to Chennai in their car. Around 7:50 a.m., near Perumalpalayam village on the Tiruchy–Chennai NH, the vehicle reportedly lost control, veered off the road, and collided with a tamarind tree. Preliminary investigations suggest that Balaprabhu, who was driving, may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
The Paadalur police reached the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to the Perambalur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Gauri was transported for medical care using the 108 ambulance service.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau inspected accident-prone areas along the Tiruchy–Chennai National Highway in the district. Accompanied by SP Adarsh Pachera and NHAI officials, she directed the implementation of safety measures including speed-breakers, improved lighting, and removal of encroachments to help prevent accidents and ensure smoother traffic flow.