Three family members, including toddler, killed in highway crash near Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: Three members of a family, including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, died and one woman sustained serious injuries after their car lost control and crashed into a tamarind tree on the Tiruchy–Chennai National Highway near Perumalpalayam on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as A. Balaprabhu (28), his daughter Kavika (2.5) from Kanniyakumari, and his father-in-law Kandhasamy (50), a native of Tiruppur district.

The injured, Gauri (27) wife of Balaprabhu and daughter of Kandhasamy is currently undergoing treatment at the Perambalur Government Medical College Hospital.