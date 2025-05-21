Two arrested near Tindivanam for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh

VILLUPURAM: The Brahmadesam police seized 74 kilograms of ganja and arrested two individuals near Tindivanam on Monday night for smuggling the contraband from Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on the instructions of Villupuram District Superintendent of Police P Saravanan and under the supervision of Tindivanam sub-division DSP R Prakash, a vehicle check was conducted near Nallalam Junction Road. The operation was led by Brahmadesam Inspector M Prakash and his team.

During the check, a car travelling from the Marakkanam side towards Tindivanam was intercepted. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 74 kg of ganja concealed in travel bags.

The two men in the vehicle were arrested and identified as K Madan (45) of Thirumullaivoyal, Chennai, and S Nagaraj (30) of Padiyanallur near Cholavaram in Tiruvallur district. Police said the duo was transporting the ganja to Ramanathapuram.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Madan has a criminal history, with previous cases related to liquor and ganja smuggling. He has also been detained under the Goondas Act on three occasions. In addition to the contraband, police seized four mobile phones and the car used for transportation. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh.

The accused were produced before the Tindivanam court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody. SP Saravanan commended the team for their swift action.

This seizure follows a similar operation on Sunday, in which Thiruvennainallur police seized 80 kg of ganja and arrested seven people, including a woman.