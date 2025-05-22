15 years on, MKU contract workers waiting for regularisation of jobs in TN

MADURAI: Over 350 contract workers who have been working in Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) for over 15 years have urged the authorities to regularise their jobs.

According to sources, 386 non-teaching staff are working in the university as Casual Labour (CLR) and Consolidated Pay Casual Labour (CPCLR). Of this, CPCLR workers are paid Rs 7,500 -Rs 12,500 and CLR workers are paid Rs 500 per day for average 22 days of work in a month. The employees work in various positions, including drivers, assistants, gardeners etc.

Speaking to TNIE, MKU CPCLR association president M Savariguru said a total of 214 CPCLRs and 172 CLRs have been working for a long time nursing hopes of permanent jobs.

"Of the 386 workers, more than 50% are degree holders. Earlier, without any prior notice, the then Vice Chancellor J Kumar removed 135 CPCLR and CLRs from service. We are afraid this may be repeated again," he said.

He further stated that the DMK in its election manifesto had assured to regularise the contract workers, and requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps to regularise the workers.



Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Kamaraj University SC/ST Employees Welfare Association president C Muniyandi said " There are 429 SC/ST vacancies in various positions. MKU has not filled vacancies for more than ten years.

More than 120 CPCLRs and CLRs are eligible under this category. In 2020, the syndicate gave approval to absorb CPCLRs and CLRs, but till now efforts have not been taken," he said.

An MKU official, requesting anonymity, said the process to recruit non-teaching staff would be initiated soon and the demand of CPCLRs, CLRs would be considered at that time.