CM Stalin opens hostels, hands over job orders in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated three new Thozhi hostels for working women at Saint Thomas Mount (Chennai), Hosur and Tiruvannamalai, established at a total cost of Rs 38.15 crore. He also laid the foundation for 14 more Thozhi hostels to be built at a total cost of Rs 176.93 crore.

These hostels are coming up in Taramani and Chepauk (Chennai), Madurai, Coimbatore, Coimbatore, Nagapattinam, Krishnagiri, Erode, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Theni, Sivaganga, Ranipet, and Karur. Over 2,000 working women can be accommodated in these facilities.

Stalin also handed over appointment orders to newly recruited staff in the departments of police, fisheries and dairy development.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan commenced the payment of financial assistance to fishermen for the ban period.

An official release said the government has sanctioned Rs 140.07 crore for providing assistance of Rs 8,000 each to 1.75 lakh fishermen families in 14 coastal districts. The period between April 15 and June 14 in East Coast areas and between June 1 and July 31 are considered as fishing ban periods (61 days).