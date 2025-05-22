CREDAI rolls out master plans for 135 cities, towns in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday stressed on the need for a swift rollout of master plans for 135 cities and towns across the state.

These plans, long delayed in many urban centres, are critical to addressing housing shortages and guiding sustainable urban expansion, said W S Habib, newly appointed president of CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, and chairman and managing director of Ramky Wavoo Developers (RWD).

“They are not just administrative documents; they are blueprints for sustainable, inclusive, and well-governed urban futures,” he added.

CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, has also laid out an ambitious road map aimed at revitalising the state’s property sector, with suggestions for regulatory reform, regional expansion and global investor outreach topping the agenda.

“Real estate is not just about buildings; it’s a foundation for employment, urban infrastructure, and economic resilience,” Habib told reporters on Wednesday.

Central to CREDAI’s 2025-2027 vision is an appeal for structural reforms, including the digitisation and simplification of approval processes, as the state targets to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.