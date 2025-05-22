Disabled suggest mobi-mats on Thiruvanmiyur beach in Chennai

CHENNAI: With plans to lay a wooden pathway for persons with disabilities at Thiruvanmiyur beach facing opposition from local fisherfolk, the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) has urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to withdraw the proposal and consider mobi-mats as a non-intrusive alternative.

Fisherfolk from three nearby villages said the permanent structure would disrupt their traditional shore seine fishing practices, which involve dragging long nets over the sand.

Addressing these concerns and the beach’s narrow layout, DRA has suggested a revised accessibility plan. The recommendations include portable mobi-mats, beach wheelchairs with balloon wheels, a marked drop-off zone, reserved parking, and retrofitting the existing public toilet to make it accessible. “Mobi-mats are rollable surfaces that can be laid on sand and removed after use. They allow inclusive access without disturbing the environment or livelihoods,” said DRA’s Vaishnavi Jayakumar.

In February, GCC floated tenders worth Rs 1.2 crore to construct a wooden ramp at Thiruvanmiyur, similar to those at Marina and Besant Nagar. The proposed structure included handrails, tactile paving, and resting spaces.

On April 8, DRA held a stakeholder meeting with civic officials, residents, and persons with disabilities. However, fisherfolk couldn’t attend. Environmentalists later informed DRA that the beach is heavily used by artisanal fishers and any permanent structure would affect their work.

A follow-up meeting on May 14 confirmed that fishers cast their nets across the beach and cannot be confined to specific areas. GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said the request would be examined.