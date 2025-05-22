Former Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan's granddaughter dies in road accident in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Former AIADMK Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan's granddaughter died in a road accident on Mettupalayam - Coonoor Road near Kallar in Coimbatore on Thursday evening.
Police said that the car, in which travelled by Sreenivasan's grand daughter along with her husband and five more persons who were relatives of them, met the accident after the driver at the wheel lost control of the car and hit the roadside bund, overturning on Thursday around 5.45 pm.
The deceased was identified as Divyapriya (29) of Arapalayam in Madurai.
According Police, Divyapriya was the granddaughter of former AIADMK Minister Sreenivasan, and she was residing with her family members at Arapalayam in Madurai.
On May 20, Divyapriya, her husband Karthik Raja (30) and five more family members including 8 year-old boy, were travelling in the car.
They went to Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris district. After spending two days at the hill town, they were returning to Arapalayam from Udhagamandalam on Thursday evening.
Karthik's younger brother Parthiban, who was at the wheel of the car lost control of the vehicle when it approached the second hairpin bend near Kallar on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam ghat road. The vehicle hit the roadside bund and overturned.
Divyapriya sustained severe injuries and was declared brought dead at Mettupalayam GH. Her husband Karthik Raja and family members Parameswari, Valarmathi, Ishwarya and others sustained injuries and were treated at Mettupalayam GH and later shifted to private hospital in Coimbatore. Police said that all others' condition was stable.
Mettupalayam Police registered a case and further investigation is on.