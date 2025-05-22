Former Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan's granddaughter dies in road accident in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Former AIADMK Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan's granddaughter died in a road accident on Mettupalayam - Coonoor Road near Kallar in Coimbatore on Thursday evening.

Police said that the car, in which travelled by Sreenivasan's grand daughter along with her husband and five more persons who were relatives of them, met the accident after the driver at the wheel lost control of the car and hit the roadside bund, overturning on Thursday around 5.45 pm.

The deceased was identified as Divyapriya (29) of Arapalayam in Madurai.

According Police, Divyapriya was the granddaughter of former AIADMK Minister Sreenivasan, and she was residing with her family members at Arapalayam in Madurai.

On May 20, Divyapriya, her husband Karthik Raja (30) and five more family members including 8 year-old boy, were travelling in the car.