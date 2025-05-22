Madras HC forms panel to decide time for Tiruchendur temple consecration

MADURAI: After objections were raised over the date and time fixed for the consecration of Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple, the vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday appointed a five-member committee to take a fresh decision on the matter.

A bench of justices S Srimathy and R Vijayakumar gave the direction while disposing of a batch of petitions filed claiming that the date and time (9 am to 10.30 am on July 7) allegedly chosen by the authorities was ‘inauspicious’. They requested the court to direct the authorities to conduct the ceremony at ‘Abhijith muhurtham’ (between 12.05 pm and 12.45 pm) on the above date.

The five-member committee includes one of the petitioners, Sivarama Subramaniya Sasthrigal, as well as Sabarimala Ayyappan Melsanthi (chief priest) and Pillaiyarpatti Pitchai Gurukkal. The committee could have a discussion and the majority decision could be finalised, the judges added.

Subramaniya Sasthrigal said in his petition that he was responsible for fixing timings for poojas, festivals and all other events taking place in the Tiruchendur temple for the past 13 years. However, without consulting him, the temple authorities had chosen the date and time for the consecration, which is highly inauspicious and against the Agamas.

Claiming that the ceremony is believed to be crucial for the welfare of the country, state and leaders and choosing an inauspicious time would have negative ramifications, he suggested the authorities change at least the timing to ‘Abhijit Muhurtham’.