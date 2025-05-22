NCW seeks immediate probe into Arakkonam row in Tamil Nadu

RANIPET: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on a college student alleging that expelled DMK functionary R Deivaseyal had sexually exploited her and forced her and several other women to have sex with politicians.

In a letter to Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar sought immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into the matter.

The commission, in its official communiqué, emphasised the need to ensure the complainant’s safety. It wanted an independent investigation team to be constituted, and probe insulated from political interference. The NCW called for prompt action under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and also sought a detailed action taken report, along with a copy of the FIR, to be submitted in three days.

Over 50 AIADMK functionaries staged a demonstration near the Arakkonam old bus stand, condemning the DMK. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to the accused on Wednesday. However, the bail conditions are yet to be known.