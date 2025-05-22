Traffic diversion on Sardar Patel Road adds to tailbacks, confusion in Chennai

CHENNAI: The first day of the traffic modification led to increased congestion along Sardar Patel Road in the direction of Adyar and OMR. As per the new plan, all vehicles including MTC buses heading towards Madhya Kailash are now required to take the flyover. During the morning peak hours, vehicles experienced a delay of 10-minutes while taking the flyover.

While the new one-way arrangement on the flyover towards Madhya Kailash slowed traffic down, another major change was a mandatory left turn on to the Gandhi Mandapam Road.

When TNIE visited the spot on Wednesday morning, several motorists, unaware of the changes, took the service road as per their usual route. At the Adyar Cancer Institute signal, as many of them attempted to go straight or make a U-turn, both of which are now restricted, police at the spot directed the motorists to take the left onto the Gandhi Mandapam Road. This resulted in a footfall of vehicles along the service lane.

Lalitha (44) of T Nagar said, “I didn’t know the new arrangements. Now, I have to make a U-turn and then go towards Taramani.”

Another concern for motorists was the relocation of the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) bus stop. It has now been moved just ahead of the flyover towards Madhya Kailash. A police source said the intention was to ensure MTC buses used the flyover, preventing slowdowns along the service road. However, the buses stopping close to the flyover caused minor traffic pile-ups.