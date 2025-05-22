Two held after three workers die in Tiruppur dyeing plant in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: The police on Wednesday arrested two employees of a private dyeing plant in Tiruppur in connection with the death of three workers who lost their lives due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank. The accused were Dhanabal (50) of Chinnakarai, the manager, and Aravind (47) of Palladam, the supervisor.

Sources said the tragedy happened at the Alaya Dyeing Mill in Karaipudur near Tiruppur on Monday evening. The dead were three daily wage workers engaged by Chinnasamy (36) of Sundamedu who owns a septic tank cleaning vehicle.

The Palladam police registered a case against plant owner Naveen, Chinnasamy, manager Dhanabal and supervisor Aravind. Police are searching for Naveen. The police said Chinnasamy will be arrested after his treatment.

Chinnasamy’s wife Jyothimani submitted a petition at the SP office stating that her husband should not be included in this case and demanded compensation be provided to him.

Meanwhile, the VCK and various Dalit outfits have demanded the state to provide employment to one of the family members. The victims’ families have also made this request to the district administration.