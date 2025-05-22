Vijay’s TVK eyes common election symbol for 2026 TN polls; whistle, mike among top choices

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay’s TVK, a registered but unrecognised political party, is planning to apply for a common election symbol ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, as per the provisions laid down by the ECI.

Based on suggestions received from district-level leaders and state office-bearers, symbols like cricket bat, diamond, hockey stick and ball, microphone (mike), ring, and whistle seemed to be the symbols topping the list of possible choices, party sources said. Among these, cricket bat, mike, diamond, and ring seemed to have emerged as the most preferred choice so far.

According to ECI rules, the process for applying for the symbol will begin on November 5, six months before the term of the incumbent government ends (May 6, 2026). Sources in TVK told TNIE that the party’s general secretary, N Anand, recently reached out to senior functionaries, inviting suggestions from the ECI’s list of 190 free symbols.

Anand reportedly placed four key criteria: the symbol must resonate with the sentiments of the masses; it can have a link to popular films featuring Vijay; it should not resemble any other free symbol, and it should be easy to take to the masses even after the campaign formally ends 36 hours before polling.

“A symbol is not just a visual identifier, but a tool to extend our message to the people. It should be relatable and easy to remember,” a party functionary said.