Wild elephant kills woman, injures neighbour near Sholayar Dam in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A woman in her seventies was trampled to death by a wild elephant in front of her neighbour’s house near Sholayar Dam in Valparai in the early hours of Thursday.

Her neighbour, also in her seventies, sustained injuries while trying to escape from the elephant.

The deceased has been identified as T Mary, aged 77.

The injured woman, D Deivanai, aged 75, is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after being referred from the government hospitals in Valparai and Pollachi.

Deivanai lived on the left side of the Sholayar Dam, in the Manombolly range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Mary, the deceased, used to stay at her house during the night.