29-yr-old Thoothukudi police firing victim seeks govt job for spouse, cites precedent

“My wife Jemila is a graduate, and I have requested the district administration to consider appointing her in my place,” said Sermaraj.
G Sermaraj, a victim of the police firing, with his mother Jeyalakshmi
S Godson Wisely Dass
THOOTHUKUDI: G Sermaraj (29), one of the victims of police firing, has appealed to the district administration to provide a government job for his wife, similar to the support extended to families of other victims.

Due to poor health, he quit his job as a cooking assistant at the Anganwadi centre in Pottalkadu provided by the government and is working at a packed milk distribution unit. He said he took the decision because the salary of Rs 3,500 was not enough to run his family.

Sermaraj, who sustained a bullet injury to his right knee, has undergone four major surgeries. He requires a walking stick for mobility and has been advised to undergo another surgery, which he says he cannot afford due to financial constraints.

“My wife Jemila is a graduate, and I have requested the district administration to consider appointing her in my place,” said Sermaraj.

His mother, Jeyalakshmi, said the family had repeatedly approached various authorities, but to no avail.

