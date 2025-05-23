Aavin to increase procurement to 40 lakh litres per day: Minister Mano Thangaraj

COIMBATORE: The milk procurement in the state may go up as efforts in this regard are under way.



Minister of Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj on Thursday said Aavin will increase milk procurement to 40 lakh litres per day from the current 35 lakh litres.



The minister didn't say when the milk cooperative will achieve the increased procurement target.



Addressing media persons after inaugurating an Aavin Paneer Hut at RS Puram in Coimbatore city, he urged farmers to supply milk to Aavin as it gives standard price for milk.



"The public, including farmers, should support Aavin as it stands by them. Private milk procurement fluctuates seasonally, but the price of Aavin is always permanent. We are creating awareness regarding this. If any complaints are received from the public, immediate action should be taken by setting up a WhatsApp group to rectify the same," he said.



The department cannot interfere in fixing the price for milk produced by private dairies, he added.



He also revealed production is going well in the paneer manufacturing plant inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during his last visit to Coimbatore. "In response to the demand of the people of Coimbatore, a centre for selling products made with paneer has been opened at RS Puram. Similarly, milk and other milk by-products are also being sold," he said.