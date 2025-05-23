Centum mania? Class 11 ST student 'expelled' by govt school in Coimbatore for failing one paper

COIMBATORE: Students bear the brunt of desperate attempts made by school authorities to put up a good show in the all-important Class 10 and 12 board examinations. To achieve the coveted 100% pass in these milestone exams, it is alleged schools try to get rid of students in the previous class itself. This was what happened to a Scheduled Tribe girl student of Class 11 at the Velliangadu government higher secondary school in Coimbatore the other day.
She was handed out the Transfer Certificate (TC) on Tuesday for allegedly failing in the Commerce subject in the recent Class 11 state board examination.
The next day, the parent complained to the district administration, alleging that two teachers and the headmaster expelled his daughter for not obtaining pass marks by issuing the TC and instructing her to enrol in courses at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Anaikatti.
Girl's father, C Murugan (name changed), a labourer at Sodugananjanur hamlet near Velliangadu, told TNIE that his daughter scored 216 in the Class 11 board examination out of 600 but failed in Commerce, securing only 25 marks.
"As per the class teacher's instruction, my daughter and I went to school on Tuesday morning. The class teacher and another teacher advised her to join the ITI, stating that she would struggle to study Class 12 subjects, which are difficult," he said.
"I requested that my daughter be allowed to complete school studies. Teachers said that only ITI courses were suitable for her, citing her Class 11 academic performance," he said.
"I met the headmaster, but he too advised her to join the ITI. Then I requested him to assist her in applying for the Class 11 supplementary exam," he said.
"Saying that he would help her write the supplementary exam, they gave my daughter's TC after obtaining my signature on the register," he said.
The girl's father wanted to enrol her in Class 12 after she cleared the supplementary exam. But he was in for a shock as he reached the school the next day. "On Wednesday, we went to school seeking the teachers' help to apply for the supplementary exam. The teachers said they could not help her apply for the supplementary exam because TC had already issued," he said, adding, "I realised she won't be able to continue her studies."
Social worker, K Veerappan, who helped the student to complain to the authorities, told TNIE the school should not have issued a TC and advised the student to join ITI courses against her wish."
"To get a 'centum' result in the Class 12 board examination, they issued TC to the student, fearing she may not get pass marks. This is against child rights," he said.
He urged the educational officers to take departmental action instead of protecting the school authorities because they had abused her mentally by issuing the TC.
When contacted, Headmaster Socrates Kulasekaran S told TNIE that, considering the student's welfare, teachers advised her to join the ITI because she had difficulty learning.
"Listening to our advice, they received the TC from here. But the student told us that she wants to continue Class 12 studies. So, we enrolled her on Friday and helped her apply for the Class 11 supplementary exam," he said.
Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali promised TNIE that he would inquire into this matter and take action.
Marumalarchi Makkai Iyakkam president V Eswaran told TNIE that, like private schools, this unfair practice due to centum mania in board exams has now spread to government schools. He urged the district collector to curb such practices immediately by issuing a warning order.