Centum mania? Class 11 ST student 'expelled' by govt school in Coimbatore for failing one paper

"I requested that my daughter be allowed to complete school studies. Teachers said that only ITI courses were suitable for her, citing her Class 11 academic performance," he said.



"I met the headmaster, but he too advised her to join the ITI. Then I requested him to assist her in applying for the Class 11 supplementary exam," he said.



"Saying that he would help her write the supplementary exam, they gave my daughter's TC after obtaining my signature on the register," he said.



The girl's father wanted to enrol her in Class 12 after she cleared the supplementary exam. But he was in for a shock as he reached the school the next day. "On Wednesday, we went to school seeking the teachers' help to apply for the supplementary exam. The teachers said they could not help her apply for the supplementary exam because TC had already issued," he said, adding, "I realised she won't be able to continue her studies."



Social worker, K Veerappan, who helped the student to complain to the authorities, told TNIE the school should not have issued a TC and advised the student to join ITI courses against her wish."



"To get a 'centum' result in the Class 12 board examination, they issued TC to the student, fearing she may not get pass marks. This is against child rights," he said.



He urged the educational officers to take departmental action instead of protecting the school authorities because they had abused her mentally by issuing the TC.