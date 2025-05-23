DMDK to announce allies, constituencies in Jan 26: Premalatha Vijayakant

NAMAKKAL: Alliance for the 2026 Assembly election and the constituencies to be contested in will be announced in January 2026 at the party conference in Cuddalore, said Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant in Namakkal on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Premalatha said, "Our primary focus is on the growth of the party. On January 9, at the Cuddalore party conference, we will announce the details of our alliance partners, the constituencies to be contested and the candidates.

Prior to that, we will appoint constituency in-charges in all 234 Assembly constituencies and start our work. Soon, Vijaya Prabhakaran and I will start on a statewide tour to meet DMDK supporters and the people."

Reacting to a recent sexual assault case involving a college student in Arakkonam area, allegedly by a DMK functionary, Premalatha criticised the DMK government for failing to curb such crimes against women. “Merely removing the DMK functionary from his position does not suffice, and he must be punished,” she added.

Premalatha also expressed her support for the recent judgment in the Pollachi sexual assault case. She pointed that the increasing trend of alcohol consumption, drug usage and unemployment are the root cause of crime against women, adding that there must be severe punishments to provide a permanent solution to prevent such incidents.

Further, she said one must wait and watch whether Chief Minister MK Stalin’s participation at the NITI Aayog meet is to fight for Tamil Nadu’s financial rights or his personal visit.

"The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Tasmac show that some people were involved in financial irregularities, and those involved in corruption cannot escape without punishment,” she stated.