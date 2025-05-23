DVAC officials probe bank accounts of former AIADMK minister’s son in TN's Arani

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday morning conducted a detailed examination of the bank accounts of Santhosh, the eldest son of former AIADMK minister Sevoor S Ramachandran.

The accounts were examined in connection with a case registered against the minister and his family members for amassing wealth allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a minister.

Sources said the scrutiny was based on documents seized during the raid conducted last week at Ramachandran’s residence. The former minister, who held the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments portfolio between 2016 and 2021, is the incumbent MLA of Arani constituency.

Last week, more than 20 DVAC personnel from Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts carried out coordinated searches at the residences of Ramachandran and his sons. The operations lasted for over 18 hours and were reportedly aimed at uncovering evidence related to the disproportionate assets.

Following the raids, a DVAC team led by Inspector Arul Prasad visited a private bank in Arani on Friday morning. More than 10 officers examined financial records and transaction history linked to Santhosh for over four hours, using documents obtained during the earlier searches. Further inquiries are in progress.