Forest department prepares plan for new urban forest in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: As part of the project to develop an urban forest spanning about 50 acres near the Butterfly Park, the forest department in Tiruchy is preparing a detailed project report (DPR), detailing fund requirements for further phases of work, for submission to the Union government.

Commencing work on the urban forest early this month with the initial allocation of Rs 2 crore by the Union government, the forest department has fenced the site and is now undertaking cleaning operations there.

The project under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s 'Nagar Van Yojana’ involves large-scale tree plantation so as to create green spaces in the city and improve its air quality.

While offering financial support for both the development and maintenance of such green spaces, the initiative also promotes community involvement.

According to a senior forest department official, the DPR that is being prepared will include a comprehensive outline of the project's scope, objectives, design, and implementation strategy. It will also cover land assessment, water and soil analysis, selection of tree species, and a layout plan for planting, the official added.

District Forest Officer (DFO) S Krithiga told TNIE that fencing has already been installed around the site and added that initial cleaning operations are under way. "After enclosing the area with fencing, we commenced the clearance of thorny vegetation.

We plan to plant species that are well-suited for local conditions and that enhance biodiversity, including fruit-bearing and medicinal plants to attract birds and butterflies. The project will be carried out with the support of like-minded individuals who are passionate about creating a greener city," she said.