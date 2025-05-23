Nine TN railway stations renovated under Amrit Bharat scheme

CHENNAI: As part of the 103 renovated stations inaugurated nationwide under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme—aimed at enhancing passenger amenities, multi-modal integration, sustainability, and station aesthetics—Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated nine redeveloped stations in Tamil Nadu.

Among them, St Thomas Mount station in Chennai division, an important interchange hub for suburban and metro commuters, was revamped at a cost of Rs 11.05 crore with modernised entry-exit points, better concourse flow, and commuter-friendly facilities.

In the Salem division, Samalpatti station, a key link on the Salem–Jolarpettai route, saw upgrades worth Rs 8 crore, including new shelters, improved lighting, and circulating areas.

The Srirangam station in Tiruchy division, redeveloped at Rs 6.77 crore, now features heritage-themed architecture and enhanced infrastructure.

Tiruvannamalai station, a major pilgrim destination, was upgraded for Rs 8.27 crore with temple-inspired design and facilities to manage festival crowds.Polur (Rs 6.15 crore), Chidambaram (Rs 5.96 crore), Vriddhachalam (Rs 9.17 crore), and Mannargudi (Rs 4.69 crore) also received significant upgrades. Kulitturai station in Kanniyakumari was improved at Rs 5.96 crore.

Altogether, 13 Southern Railway stations were redeveloped for Rs 130 crore.