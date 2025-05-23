NLCIL celebrates 69th Raising Day with tributes, innovations, and new mascot

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) celebrated its 69th Raising Day on Tuesday, commemorating nearly seven decades of service in the energy sector.



The celebration began with the garlanding of the statue of Jambulinga Mudaliar, who had donated land for the formation of NLCIL. The NLCIL flag was hoisted at all units by respective unit heads. At the corporate office, CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli hoisted the flag in the presence of former CMDs, senior officials, trade union and association representatives, and employees.



A smart automatic sliding glass door, equipped with sensor-based technology to identify employees and visitors, was inaugurated at the corporate office entrance by the CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli. A formal function was held in the evening at Lignite Hall. Former CMDs were felicitated for their contributions. A new mascot, a lion named Neyon, was unveiled to serve as the brand ambassador for NLCIL, symbolising power and progress.



Delivering the presidential address, CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said, “We pay our tributes to Jambulinga Mudaliar, the man behind the formation of NLCIL. We also express our gratitude to all employees, stakeholders, and their families who were part of the company’s journey.”



A book titled 'The Guiding Light – NLCIL Ethics Book' was released to inspire employees to make decisions rooted in ethics and integrity. Ten retired employees and their spouses were honoured by the CMD, functional directors, and chief vigilance officer (CVO), recognising their role in the evolution of NLCIL.