PhD student from Assam dies by suicide at IIM Tiruchy hostel

TIRUCHY: A 27-year-old PhD student from Assam died by suicide in her hostel room at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Thiruverumbur in Tiruchy on Friday.

The deceased, identified as A Sibani Gogoi, hailed from Luthuri Chetia village in Assam’s Sibsagar district. She was pursuing her doctorate at IIM Tiruchy and had been residing in the institute's hostel.

According to police, her friends grew concerned when Sibani failed to show up for lunch and did not respond to calls on Friday. They went to check on her and found the door locked from inside. Using a spare key, they entered the room and discovered that she had died by suicide.

Navalpattu police arrived at the spot soon after being alerted, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy.

Police sources said Sibani had reportedly been undergoing treatment for depression over the past six months. In a statement issued late Friday, IIM Tiruchy confirmed that she had been suffering from anxiety and depression.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.