PMK chief Anbumani slams Tamil Nadu govt for delay in RTE admissions

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the Tamil Nadu government for delaying admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, with only 10 days left for the reopening of state board schools after summer vacation. He pointed out that the government has yet to issue a notification for admitting students under the 25% RTE quota in private schools.

In a press statement on Thursday, Anbumani accused the state government of showing a lack of concern for students from economically weaker sections. He rejected the state’s excuse for the delay — the union government withholding Rs 2,151 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme — calling it a failure of the DMK government.

“Students from poor families should not suffer because the state fails to secure funds from the centre,” he said.

He recalled that Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier assured that no educational activity would be affected due to the lack of central funds.

He urged the TN government to immediately issue the admission notification and ensure that nearly one lakh poor students are not denied their rightful access to free private education under the RTE Act.