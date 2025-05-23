Pondicherry University to launch UPSC coaching programme for PwDs

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University will launch a free 12-month UPSC coaching programme exclusively for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), organised by the Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) and the Centre for Study of Social Inclusion (CSSI). The initiative is funded by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.



The coaching programme will be inaugurated on May 29, 2025 at the university campus and will be conducted entirely in physical mode.



PwDs aged between 20 and 41 years, with an annual family income below `8 lakh, who have completed their degree or are in the final semester, and hold a valid Unique Disability Identification (UDID) card, are eligible to apply.



Accommodation will be provided for outstation candidates. Selected participants will receive coaching from subject experts, 24×7 access to the university’s accessible library, and a monthly stipend of `6,000, disbursed on a quarterly basis. Attendance will be monitored through an Aadhaar-based biometric system; only those with regular attendance will be eligible for the stipend.



Applications must be submitted by May 25, 2025 via the official form at https://forms.gle/7GrACguPiRVrWHfY8, along with the required documents.



A high-level committee will shortlist applicants, who will be informed individually. Classes are expected to begin by the end of May or the first week of June.



The programme is coordinated by Prof G Madan Mohan of the Department of Management Studies, with Dr A Chidambaram, Coordinator of HEPSN, serving as the Nodal Officer. For queries, applicants may write to chidambaram.cseip@pondiuni.ac.in or call 99940 37077.