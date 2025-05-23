Tamil Nadu records 7.8 lakh birds, 798 species during synchronised survey
CHENNAI: The state forest department has recorded a healthy number of 7.8 lakh wetland and terrestrial birds spread across 798 diverse species, as per the Synchronised Bird Estimate 2025 report released by Forest Minister RS Raja Kannappan as part of World Biodiversity Day celebrations on Thursday.
The survey was conducted in two phases. Phase 1, held on March 8-9, focused on wetland birds across 934 wetlands in all 38 districts. The survey recorded 397 bird species with a total count of 5,52,349 birds, including 1,13,606 migratory birds from 136 species.
Migratory species such as the greater flamingo, greylag goose, Eurasian curlew, and pied avocet were spotted, indicating Tamil Nadu’s role as a critical stopover along the Central Asian Flyway.
Among the resident wetland birds, the most populous included, little egret, little cormorant, Asian openbill, black-headed ibis, and Indian pond heron. The estimate also revealed that nearly 49% of birds were sighted in coastal districts, reflecting the ecological richness of these regions.
In Phase 2, conducted on March 15-16, the survey was done in 1,093 terrestrial sites, including urban parks, rural landscapes, and protected areas. This phase recorded 401 terrestrial species with a direct count of 2,32,519 birds, of which 1,13,606 were migratory.
This year’s census gave emphasis to endangered and nocturnal bird species, documenting 26 endangered and 17 nocturnal bird species across both phases. The nocturnal survey was conducted at select locations during the night to capture elusive species.
Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra said, “This year, the census has been done in March, towards the end of the migratory season, to spread bird counts in different months of the season, so that a fairly good assessment is made over a period of time for bird sightings during various months.”
Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, Supriya Sahu, said, out of 37 endangered bird species present in Tamil Nadu, 26 were recorded. “We are building an International Bird Centre at Marakkanam at a cost of Rs 75 crore in collaboration with the Cornell University,” she added.