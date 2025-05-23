Villagers flag poor sanitation as a threat to public health, wildlife at Velliangiri foothills

COIMBATORE: Following the death of a pregnant wild elephant at the Marudhamalai foothills, which was found to have ingested plastic waste, villagers in Velliangiri are demanding action over the sanitary conditions around Poondi temple. They said the plastic and food waste attracts wild animals which, in turn, pose a threat to devotees.

Permission to visit the Velliangiri Hills is granted every year from February 1 to May 31. Devotees and mountaineers usually visit the Velliangiri Andavar temple at Poondi and climb the hills. Over eight lakh people visited the temple in the last four months, according to the HR&CE department. Since the beginning of this season, the movement of wild animals, especially wild elephants, has increased here.

The forest department has been continuously monitoring the area by deploying a unit with two kumki elephants to drive away wild elephants. However, locals and devotees alleged the dumping of waste on the temple premises and the stagnant sewage continue to attract wild animals.

M Thamaraikannan, a researcher from Tiruppur, said the worsening sanitary situation poses a threat to public health and wildlife conservation. He said, “The temple premises inside the reserve forest is being maintained without a sense of forest boundary. There is no proper sewage facility to the food donation halls, which is run by the HR&CE. They let the sewage run in the open and it remains stagnant.”