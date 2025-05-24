AIADMK chief whip Velumani alleges death threat, complaint filed

COIMBATORE: AIADMK Chief Whip and Thondamuthur legislator S.P. Velumani filed a complaint on Friday, alleging he had received a death threat via letter.

The sender of the letter threatened to kill Velumani and his family within three months if he failed to hand over ₹1 crore at a designated location. On behalf of Velumani, AIADMK Advocates' Wing Secretary K. Dhamodaran filed a complaint at the Coimbatore City Police Commissionerate.

According to the legal team, the anonymous sender, claiming to be from Kalapatti in Coimbatore, addressed the letter to Velumani’s residence. The letter, dated 15 May, was posted from the Kuniyamuthur Post Office the following day.

It stated that a bomb blast was being planned in Coimbatore by 30 July, and that Velumani was among the intended targets. The letter also claimed to have evidence of Velumani possessing black money.

The sender instructed Velumani to place a bag containing ₹1 crore at a garbage dumpsite near Kaliya Perumal Kuttai on the Kalapatti–Vellanaipatti Road on 25 May, between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. “If you give the money, you will not have any problem. If not, we will kill you and three members of your family within three months. This is a warning,” the letter stated.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

