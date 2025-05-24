Bus driver killed, over 20 injured in collision with stationary water tanker on Chennai–Tiruchy highway

The impact of the crash was so severe that Marimuthu died on the spot. More than 20 passengers sustained injuries, some of them serious. Ambulances from the 108 emergency service transported the injured to the Tindivanam Government Hospital and the Puducherry Government Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses claimed the water tanker was parked on the roadside without hazard indicators or reflective signage, giving oncoming vehicles little time to react.

Tindivanam police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are also examining whether standard safety protocols were followed during the maintenance work on the highway.