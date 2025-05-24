Coimbatore police probe suspected murder of youth with ADHD at Pollachi

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) police have formed six special teams to investigate the suspected murder of a 23-year-old man with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), who had been staying at a home for persons with intellectual disabilities in Pollachi. Two of the six individuals associated with the home have been detained, while the others are being traced.

The missing youth has been identified as S. R. Varunkanth, son of T. Ravikumar and Banumathi of Amman Nagar, Karavali Mathappur. Trustees of the home initially told the parents that their son had gone missing during an outing to Aliyar Dam. However, the family later received information that their son had been severely beaten by staff on 12 May and obtained a video showing him with serious injuries, seated on the floor.

According to police, two of the detained suspects confessed that the youth had died and his body was buried at farmland owned by the trust at S. Nagoor near Naduppuni. However, attempts to exhume the body on Friday were halted after the exact burial location could not be determined.

Varunkanth had been admitted on 4 February to the Yuthira Charitable Trust (Special Children Care and Training Centre) at Rathinasabapathy Puram for rehabilitation.