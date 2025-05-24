Conductor steers 11 to safety after driver dies behind the wheel

DINDIGUL: As many as 11 passengers were saved by the timely intervention of a bus conductor, when the former applied brakes after noticing that the driver of the bus was losing control over the steering, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

A 30-year-old private bus driver, M Prabhu died after suffering a cardiac arrest while driving near Kanakkanpatti on the Palani to Oddanchatram national highways in Dindigul district on Friday. The conductor, who averted the accident, was identified as Vimalraj. Police sources confirmed that not a single person was hurt in what could have turned out to be a major accident.

According to the CCTV footage in the bus, Vimalraj noticed Prabhu leaning towards his left from the driver seat when the bus was moving in a slow speed near Mattupaathai area on the NH. Alert Vimalraj moved and bent forward and applied the brakes, bringing the bus to a sudden halt averting a major accident. A woman passenger who was seated in the front also slipped from her seat due to the impact.

Upon receiving information, an ambulance rushed to the spot and transported Prabhu’s body to Palani Government Hospital for postmortem. Preliminary investigation revealed the private town bus plying from Palani to Pudukkottai village in the area, started its trip at 10.30 am on Friday. Police said that they will probe if Prabhu already had any serious health issues which led to his death in line of his duty. A case was booked.

While everyone mourned the death of the driver, appreciations kept pouring in from the passengers and others for Vimalraj for his timely action which saved the lives of everyone.