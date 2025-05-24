Cooperative federalism key for making India 30-trillion-dollar economy by 2047: TN CM Stalin to Centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged the BJP-led Union government to extend its support to all States including Tamil Nadu without any discrimination to help them achieve their developmental goals and that of the country.

Addressing NITI Aayog’s Governing Council (GC) meeting in New Delhi chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the participation of CMs from across the country, Stalin stressed that “cooperative federalism” is the foundational principle to realise PM’s vision to make India a developed nation and a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

He recalled PM Modi’s remarks in the previous GC meeting that the states should play a vital role in achieving this vision since they are directly connected to the people.

He further said that states being made to constantly fight and litigate for their rightful share of funds from the Union government does not bode well for the country’s cooperative federal structure. This will not only affect the development of individual States, but India as a whole, he added.