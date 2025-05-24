We're not afraid of ED or Modi: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Amid the buzz, despite the Supreme Court relief, that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Rs 1000 crore liquor scam in Tamil Nadu is actually gunning for him and his close associates, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that DMK was not afraid of the ED raids or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party would face the cases legally, he told reporters in Pudukkotai.

Udhayanidhi was quoted as saying by the PTI that the DMK dispensation would continue to raise its voice for state's rights and would not be cowed down by any intimidation.

"We're not afraid of ED or Modi," Udhayanidhi quipped.

The DMK nurtured by Kalaignar (his grandfather and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi), is a party with self-respect firmly moored to the principles of Periyar (rationalist leader E V Ramasamy)," Udhayanidhi said.

Responding to a question on the opposition AIADMK accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of rushing to the national capital to attend the Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting today in the wake of ED searches on the offices of state-owned enterprise TASMAC--he had skipped the meeting last year--Udhayanidhi replied that the Chief Minister had gone to attend the meeting to obtain funds for Tamil Nadu.