We're not afraid of ED or Modi: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Amid the buzz, despite the Supreme Court relief, that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Rs 1000 crore liquor scam in Tamil Nadu is actually gunning for him and his close associates, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that DMK was not afraid of the ED raids or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The party would face the cases legally, he told reporters in Pudukkotai.
Udhayanidhi was quoted as saying by the PTI that the DMK dispensation would continue to raise its voice for state's rights and would not be cowed down by any intimidation.
"We're not afraid of ED or Modi," Udhayanidhi quipped.
The DMK nurtured by Kalaignar (his grandfather and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi), is a party with self-respect firmly moored to the principles of Periyar (rationalist leader E V Ramasamy)," Udhayanidhi said.
Responding to a question on the opposition AIADMK accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of rushing to the national capital to attend the Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting today in the wake of ED searches on the offices of state-owned enterprise TASMAC--he had skipped the meeting last year--Udhayanidhi replied that the Chief Minister had gone to attend the meeting to obtain funds for Tamil Nadu.
"They (BJP government at the Centre) tried to intimidate us in the past but we refused to yield. Our's is not a party with a servitude mindset. We will face the cases legally," the Deputy Chief Minister said.
The regional media has been reporting that the ED raids were actually eyeing Udhayanidhi and his associates in the Tasmac (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) scam. With elections scheduled for the state next year, the ruling party is also facing anti-incumbency. The developments such as the AIADMK settling for an alliance with the BJP comes as a fresh challenge for the DMK.
However, in a huge relief for the ruling party, the Supreme Court on May 22, stayed the ED investigation and raids in connection with the liquor scam and the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai went on to slam the ED for crossing all limits.