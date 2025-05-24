Customer stabs tailor to death over poor trouser fit

KANNIYAKUMARI: A restaurant worker was arrested by Vadasery police on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a tailor to death, following a quarrel after the trousers stitched by him did not fit properly.

Police said Selvam (60) ran a tailoring shop near the Women’s Christian College junction in Nagercoil. Chandramani (37) of Seydunganallur in Thoothukudi district worked in a restaurant in the area.

Recently, Chandramani approached Selvam to stitch a pair of trousers, but was not satisfied with the fit. A heated exchange broke out between the two when Chandramani questioned him, and he picked up a pair of scissors from the shop and stabbed Selvam multiple times on the head and ear before fleeing the spot, police said.

A customer who arrived at the shop found Selvam lying in a pool of blood and alerted Vadacherry police. They identified the suspect using CCTV footage. Chandramani was traced by a special police team and taken into custody.

According to sources, Chandramani had told police that he attacked the tailor because he abused him. A case was registered based on a complaint by Selvam’s son.