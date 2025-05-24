Dalit business champ scheme: Orders on plea seeking CBI probe reserved

CHENNAI: The Madras HC’s vacation bench of justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan on Friday reserved orders on a PIL petition filed by YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar seeking a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in implementation of Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme aimed at making SC/ST conservancy workers into entrepreneurs.

During the hearing, Additional AAG J Ravindran, representing the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, submitted that 213 eligible persons were selected adhering to eligibility criteria.

Questioning the maintainability of the plea and taking it up as urgent matter during vacation, he raised doubts about the bona fide intent behind filing the petition. He said it was filed out of political animosity as the petitioner himself had stated that the petition was a retaliatory measure to the vandalisation of his house.

The bench said it wouldn’t see who is the petitioner but only the contents of the plea. It questioned why a group management company was not established as per the requirement of the scheme.

Representative of Gen Green Logistics, one of the parties impleaded, submitted that each member belonging to SC will be made a shareholder. Subsequently, the bench reserved the orders.