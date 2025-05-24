Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders pay tribute on Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar’s 1,350th birth anniversary

TIRUCHY: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday evening paid floral tributes to Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar on the occasion of his 1,350th birth anniversary at Othakadai.

The day saw visits by political leaders from across the spectrum, each making their own pitch to the influential Mutharaiyar community in central Tamil Nadu. The emperor is hailed by the Mutharaiyars, who are listed under the Most Backward Classes, as their cultural icon.

Earlier in the day, ministers K.N. Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva V. Meyyanathan, and MLAs Stalin Kumar, M. Palaniyandi, and S. Kathiravan also garlanded Mutharaiyar’s statue. Talking to reporters, Poyyamozhi said, “Mutharaiyar is not a leader of a single community but an icon for all Tamils.”