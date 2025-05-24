Design tweaks, funding delays: Semmozhi Park now set for August launch

"Originally, the plan was to finish the project by June," said CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran. "However, with the inclusion of new amenities like the Ferris wheel and zip line, work needed more time. Now, construction has picked up pace again, and we are targeting completion by August." Once completed, Semmozhi Park will offer a mix of ecological richness and recreational infrastructure. The park will feature more than 20 different types of gardens, showcasing rare species of trees from across the country.

A mini waterfall, a 1,000-seat convention centre, a joggers' track, a museum, and an augmented reality (AR) centre are among the major attractions. In addition to these, the park will include heritage-style buildings, a gardener's residence, and an in-house nursery where rare plant and tree species will be available for sale. Public amenities will include free Wi-Fi, clean restrooms, and extensive parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.