Design tweaks, funding delays: Semmozhi Park now set for August launch

COIMBATORE: A combination of funding delays, design enhancements, and unseasonal rains has pushed the completion of Coimbatore's ambitious Semmozhi Park project to August 2025.
The sprawling 45-acre urban space, under development on the prison grounds at Gandhipuram, was originally scheduled to open in June but has seen multiple setbacks. Civic officials say that nearly 85% of the work under Phase 1 is now complete.
The Rs 167.25-crore project, being executed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) with 50% financial support from the State Government, came to a halt earlier this year due to a lack of funds. The CCMC had already spent Rs 70 cr when work stalled for over a month, prompting officials to request an additional Rs 50 cr to resume construction.
Adding to the delay was the inclusion of new features and amenities in the park's design. Among the standout additions is what is set to become India's tallest Ferris wheel. With a massive diameter of 40 metres — outstripping Mumbai's current record-holder at 31 m - the Ferris wheel will be built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and is expected to be a major attraction.
Sources said the structure will house 24 fully air-conditioned cabins, each capable of accommodating six to eight people. These modern, enclosed cabins are designed for comfort and panoramic views, offering visitors a unique way to experience the city skyline.
"Originally, the plan was to finish the project by June," said CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran. "However, with the inclusion of new amenities like the Ferris wheel and zip line, work needed more time. Now, construction has picked up pace again, and we are targeting completion by August." Once completed, Semmozhi Park will offer a mix of ecological richness and recreational infrastructure. The park will feature more than 20 different types of gardens, showcasing rare species of trees from across the country.
A mini waterfall, a 1,000-seat convention centre, a joggers' track, a museum, and an augmented reality (AR) centre are among the major attractions. In addition to these, the park will include heritage-style buildings, a gardener's residence, and an in-house nursery where rare plant and tree species will be available for sale. Public amenities will include free Wi-Fi, clean restrooms, and extensive parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.
To support its water needs and resilience, the park includes 15 lakh-litre capacity water storage sumps and German-technology stormwater drains to handle runoff efficiently. Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "Around Rs 15 cr in pending dues has been settled with the contractor, and only Rs 7 cr to Rs 8 cr remains to be disbursed. With construction back in full swing, the civic body is confident that all works, including the Ferris wheel and other new additions, will be completed in time for an August launch." With its unique blend of nature, innovation, and recreation, Semmozhi Park is expected to become a landmark destination not only for Coimbatore but for urban park design across the country.